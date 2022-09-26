Tampa in Ian’s Crosshairs

with Peter Sinclair
Here’s the motion of the model. NOTE HOW LONG the model keeps it right over Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/PThmxat6pc— Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) September 26, 2022
Here’s the motion of the model. NOTE HOW LONG the model keeps it right over Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/PThmxat6pc
Housing growth from 1940 to 2020 in the #Tampa region. Disasters are a multi-headed monster. It's more than climate change, human's play a critical role no matter how you look at it. #expandingbullseyeeffect #HurricaneIan #FLwx #stormsurge pic.twitter.com/WUyZWhD8AX— Stephen M. Strader (@StephenMStrader) September 26, 2022
Housing growth from 1940 to 2020 in the #Tampa region. Disasters are a multi-headed monster. It's more than climate change, human's play a critical role no matter how you look at it. #expandingbullseyeeffect #HurricaneIan #FLwx #stormsurge pic.twitter.com/WUyZWhD8AX
Surge heights from CERA (Coastal Emergency Risks Assessment)
Holy hell https://t.co/qbmxxwUITs— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 26, 2022
Holy hell https://t.co/qbmxxwUITs
Not sure why people are worried about #HurricaneIan. If Tampa Bay is wiped off the Earth, it's just a small fraction of GDP. We'll make up that GDP with just a few months of economic growth.— Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) September 26, 2022
Not sure why people are worried about #HurricaneIan. If Tampa Bay is wiped off the Earth, it's just a small fraction of GDP. We'll make up that GDP with just a few months of economic growth.
with a cat 4 hurricane bearing down on his state, im glad ron desantis has spent his entire term focused on bull shit and getting his face on fox news— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 26, 2022
with a cat 4 hurricane bearing down on his state, im glad ron desantis has spent his entire term focused on bull shit and getting his face on fox news
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.