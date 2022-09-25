Greenland Icesheet Pullback in Pictures September 25, 2022

I’ve been to Greenland over a long enough period now, that I’ve seen meaningful photo evidence of the changes over time.

Of the many instances that come to mind, this is the one easiest to document, Russell Glacier along the road north and east of Kangerlussuaq. (Greenland’s longest road, for the moment, at about 25 km)

This ice wall is a striking feature that anyone who has travelled this road will remember. I was on the lookout for it this year, but actually had to drive by more than once to be sure this was the same spot.

The first picture was shot from a somewhat higher elevation, but a similar angle.