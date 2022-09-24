Fiona Impacts Now Visible

with Peter Sinclair
Large trees torn from the ground by Hurricane Fiona in Nova Scotia #Fiona #HurricaneFiona #Caledonia #NovaScotia pic.twitter.com/0DvK1t967T— Skyflyer Channel 8 News (@skyflyer81) September 24, 2022
‼️ Fiona has provisionally broken Canada’s national air pressure record, with 931.6 hPa recorded at Hart Island, Nova Scotia according to @ECCC_CHC.Gusts of 140 km/h have been reached in Sidney, NS & hundreds of thousands are without power.pic.twitter.com/u0wi5WYY7u— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) September 24, 2022
Devastating images being shared of my home community of Burnt Islands. Homes washing away to sea. My thoughts are with everyone on the coast as they weather this storm 😔🙏🏻❤️ #nlwx #Fiona *not my image, taken from FB* pic.twitter.com/01RtfwuggR— Michael King (@MikeKingNL) September 24, 2022
More images being shared from family of the devastation in Burnt Islands. The shed with the green door and sign is our family shed 😔. Please stay safe everyone, listen to officials and get to higher ground! #nlwx #Fiona pic.twitter.com/3kPhHrF3ZU— Michael King (@MikeKingNL) September 24, 2022
Devastating damage from #HurricaneFiona in the Port Aux Basques area#nlwx pic.twitter.com/IBFdS4Rjik— Andrea 🇺🇦 (@Andrea_EE2) September 24, 2022
While we wait for the NHC's official call, it looks like #Fiona has recently made landfall between Canso and Guysborough. With an unofficial recorded pressure at Hart Island of 931.6 mb, this makes Fiona the lowest pressured land falling storm on record in Canada. pic.twitter.com/TYo9G05sUz— ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) September 24, 2022
