Fiona has Echoes of Sandy September 23, 2022

Above, shortly after Hurricane Sandy blew up along the US Northeast coast, I asked Dr Kerry Emanuel of MIT to give me a “play by play” analysis of the storm’s development.

The notices I’m seeing from Meteorology twitter about Hurricane Fiona’s path toward Canada feel like a similar situation. Tell me if I’m wrong.

Let's talk #Fiona's upcoming Extratropical Transition.



Given current intensity of Fiona & strength of the upcoming upper-level trough dropping in, this could be a *very dynamic* warm-seclusion ET, similar to Teddy in 2020.



Unfortunately this may occur near Canadian provinces. pic.twitter.com/EdpmMVaiTy — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 22, 2022

It’s nearly go time for #Fiona’s phasing event, with the leading edge of our strong trough (dark colors) now moving off the East Coast.



Our phase will begin tomorrow, with occlusion occurring over Nova Scotia on Sat morning. It’s going to be an insane event to watch unfold. pic.twitter.com/vXBisHOxcd — Nikhil Trivedi (@DCAreaWx) September 23, 2022

You're going to want to save this one in your archives. Potent arctic front interacting with a major hurricane. Big problems for Nova Scotia pic.twitter.com/NU7dFaQ9eZ — Philly Weather (@Philly_Weather1) September 23, 2022

Hurricane Fiona will undergo a meteorologically spectacular and rapid transition from a hurricane to a hybrid superstorm this afternoon, resembling a powerful nor'easter with a hurricane-like core. Please see https://t.co/c6Fb7MylK2 for expected impacts. pic.twitter.com/B6wG1JLQ0y — Brian Tang (@btangyWx) September 23, 2022

#Fiona is going to be a historically HUGE wind storm. 800 miles of Tropical Storm equivalent gusts. Peak gusts up to 130 mph. Widespread power outages & extreme tree damage are certain. #NovaScotia, #Newfoundland, #NewBrunswick & #PrinceEdwardIsland. pic.twitter.com/YGRnQgnPps — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 22, 2022