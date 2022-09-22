“A Wake Up Call” – Angelina Jolie on Pakistan’s Flooding

September 22, 2022

Angelina Jolie has become known for humanitarian work with struggling communities in the developing world, and she’s not a stranger to difficult situations.
I think her remarks here are worth a listen, so have included two links that are slightly different cuts.
Working on a piece about this crisis now, and the more I look, the more I suspect that this disaster and it’s ripple effects will be with us for a very, very long time.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
