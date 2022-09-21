UN Sec-Gen: Make Fossil Polluters Pay for Climate Damages September 21, 2022

To support those crushed by energy costs, and reparations for those nations reeling from climate disasters.

Events of recent months continue to make clear that those who have done least to create the climate crisis will pay the heaviest cost. It is a moral imperative that some mechanism be worked out to allow the global south to adapt to the severe climate threats that are rapidly evolving over their heads.

Below, economist Ammar Habib Khan further elucidates how rising energy prices in the wake of European conflict are creating knock-on effects in Pakistan and other developing countries.

NEW: Denmark just became the first wealthy nation in the world to offer to pay for the "loss and damage" developing countries experience from climate change, offering $13 million, @sarahkaplan48 writes https://t.co/u5O0pZjLOD #ClimateWeek2022 — Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) September 20, 2022

Washington Post:

Rich energy companies should be forced to fork over some windfall profits to aid victims of climate change and offset rising fuel and food costs, the U.N. Secretary-General told world leaders Tuesday. The fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns,” said Antonio Guterres in his opening remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He urged richer countries to tax the profits of energy companies and redirect the funds to both “countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis” and those struggling with the rising cost of living. As countries gear up for international climate talks in November, money is an increasingly important issue, but one that threatens to split rich and poor nations even further. So Guterres is suggesting fossil fuel companies as the common enemy for a world he called “in peril and paralyzed.”

Oil companies in July reported unprecedented profits of billions of dollars per month. Exxon Mobil posted three months profits of $17.85 billion Chevron of $11.62 billion and Shell of $11.5 billion. “It is high time to put fossil fuel producers, investors and enablers on notice. Polluters must pay,” Guterres said, chastising them for massive public relations campaigns. The idea of a windfall tax has already gained traction in Europe, where energy companies are enjoying extraordinary profits as a result of supply shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The proposal seeks to raise about $140 billion to help people with the soaring cost of energy. The Secretary-General’s comments were labeled as “misguided and counterproductive” by Frank Maisano, an energy lobbyist. He claimed many fossil fuel companies are “at the forefront of the clean energy revolution and in most cases driving the innovation needed to make an energy transition.” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s ruling emir, faulted “decades of pressure to halt investments in fossil energy before preparing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives,” saying the world still needs some carbon energy and touting his country’s expansion of a gas field. But University of Michigan environment dean Jonathan Overpeck called the effort to hold polluters accountable “a great idea.” “Many fossil fuel companies have made immense profits generating the global climate crisis and it makes sense that some of these profits go to helping those who are suffering the most from the growing number of climate disasters,” Overpeck said. But even though he is the boss of the United Nations, the only power Guterres has is that of moral persuasion, according to climate scientist Bill Hare, the Australia-based director of Climate Analytics.

Guterres also called for developed nations to pay for the loss and damage happening in poorer nations, which do little to contribute to climate change but suffer the worst effects. That includes Pakistan, which is still reeling from devastating floods in the south last month caused in part by warming temperatures. “Loss and damage are happening now, hurting people and economies now, and must be addressed now,” Guterres said, adding that 80% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are produced by the 20 largest economies.

Great idea: Fossil fuel firms need to share their immense profits with the growing number of poor, marginalized people around the world getting hammered by climate change they played no role in causing https://t.co/aG4Zz2QTTH — Jonathan Overpeck (@GreatLakesPeck) September 21, 2022