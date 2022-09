In Puerto Rico, or Pakistan, those Least at Fault Feel the Greatest Climate Impacts September 20, 2022

I recently spoke to Ammar Habib Khan, an economist with the Atlantic Council, about the disparities of global climate impacts and responsibility, especially highlighted in the wake of disastrous monsoon flooding in Pakistan this summer.

I’ll be including his remarks in an upcoming Yale Climate Connections video, but will share a few snips over coming days as well.

You are part of the richest 15% of the world if you live on more than $30 a day.



– from my @OurWorldInData-text on global inequality: https://t.co/Dg6t8F9rBa pic.twitter.com/JeIKAY9Nkc — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) September 19, 2022