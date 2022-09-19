How Farms can Draw Down Carbon

with Peter Sinclair
Call me skeptical. there are lots of variables. Show me the data and studies on various soil types; areas of country. if they till any Carbon will be sent back to atms. as soil heats up microbes eat more- release more Co2. cover crops are good for erosion not storing carbon. very misleading. cite sci references . not just listen to happy talk being paid by govt to farmers.
My governmental agency is wrestling with these same questions. We have a large tract of grazing land which our current land manager is proposing to manage for soil carbon sequestration and carbon credits. I agree that this is theoretically and technically feasible, but there are so many variables that may limit the success of the project. The carbon credit promoters make projections that are highly speculative at best and terribly short on real data. I get really queezy when I think about the carbon credits and their markets. We will be cautious.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
September 19, 2022 at 10:56 am
Call me skeptical. there are lots of variables. Show me the data and studies on various soil types; areas of country. if they till any Carbon will be sent back to atms. as soil heats up microbes eat more- release more Co2. cover crops are good for erosion not storing carbon. very misleading. cite sci references . not just listen to happy talk being paid by govt to farmers.
September 19, 2022 at 11:17 am
My governmental agency is wrestling with these same questions. We have a large tract of grazing land which our current land manager is proposing to manage for soil carbon sequestration and carbon credits. I agree that this is theoretically and technically feasible, but there are so many variables that may limit the success of the project. The carbon credit promoters make projections that are highly speculative at best and terribly short on real data. I get really queezy when I think about the carbon credits and their markets. We will be cautious.