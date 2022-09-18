In Puerto Rico: Fiona Flooding Rivals Maria

Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon (15 mi southeast of Mayaguez) at 320 PM EDT. Maximum sustained winds at landfall were 85 mph and the central pressure was 986 mb or 29.12". Fiona is moving to the northwest at 9 mph pic.twitter.com/TMFDQXNO9z

This is not what we want to see. Rivers in Puerto Rico have risen by as much as 20 feet this afternoon. In the case of the Rio Grande de Loiza, it rose from 6 feet to 26 feet – higher than it got during Maria. Catastrophic flooding is ongoing. #Fiona #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/tVINGWdkCQ

New York Times:

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico, its governor said, as forecasters warned that the storm could bring as much as two feet of rain and cause life-threatening floods and landslides.

Nearly 1.5 million customers were without electricity on Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks power interruptions.

Because of the hurricane, the power grid was out of service, the governor, Pedro Pierluisi, said on Twitter. “Protocols have been activated based on established plans to address this situation,” he said.

The collapse of the electrical grid came five years after Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico and knocked out the island’s power. Since then, unreliable electricity has been a mainstay of life on the island, leading to a slow recovery and widespread protests by frustrated residents.