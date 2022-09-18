Fiona Already Teaching Infrastructure Lessons

with Peter Sinclair
(With audio) Reportedly, This is a brand new metal bridge installed post Hurracaine Maria in the town of Utuado, Puerto Rico. #FionaPuente de Salto Arriba, Utuado.Shared with me by Jorge Gelpi Pagan – WAPA TV pic.twitter.com/3JipWXsiGz— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 18, 2022
(With audio) Reportedly, This is a brand new metal bridge installed post Hurracaine Maria in the town of Utuado, Puerto Rico. #FionaPuente de Salto Arriba, Utuado.Shared with me by Jorge Gelpi Pagan – WAPA TV
Another view of same bridge.
Another angle of that bridge https://t.co/g1QpDZSLno— 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@GoingCrazyMomma) September 18, 2022
Another angle of that bridge
