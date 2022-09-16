Red Cross Video – The Pakistan Floods of 2010 September 16, 2022

I’m working on a piece about the current Pakistan Floods, have bagged some good interviews, some more coming.

There’s a lot here. An extremely vulnerable and historically less than stable government, pushed more and more beyond its capacities by repeated, climate-enhanced extremes, jostling for waning water resources, and at the same time subject to stupendous flooding events as the Monsoon brings more moisture, and glacier melting accelerates,

Now imagine that country armed with nuclear weapons, and you’ve got Pakistan.

The current event is a bigger, badder version of the flood of 2010, (which was part of a larger jetstream kink that brought the worst drought in 1000 years to Russia) which shocked the world, and sure got my attention.

There has been a creeping realization that this is the future for Pakistan – a series of increasingly devastating climate extremes – leading to..where?

The video above took me by surprise it’s so good.



