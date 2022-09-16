Pakistan’s 2010 Flood was Jet Stream Powered

September 16, 2022

I have questions.

Pakistan’s then record 2010 flooding was linked thru the jet stream with Russia’s most severe drought in a thousand years.

The current flooding was even worse, and coincided with record drought and heat events in China and Europe. Is there some kind of global, resonant, jet stream set up?

I’ll be talking to two key experts this week to find out what we know, stay tuned.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Pakistan’s 2010 Flood was Jet Stream Powered”

  1. Brent Jensen-Schmidt Says:

    September 16, 2022 at 11:37 pm

    The Russian heat wave that caused a global grain shortage that was a significant trigger for the Arab Spring and the Syrian shit show. New world order will be interesting times.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: