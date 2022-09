Patagonia Founder Gives Company to Climate Fight September 15, 2022

“I don’t need more money”.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard putting his money where his mouth is.

Moreover, his kids believe that “every billionaire is a policy failure”, so support the move.



This being CNBC, there’s a bit of cross talk with the resident climate denier, starting about 1:50.