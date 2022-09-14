Tired of Queen Worship? Here’s a Remedy
September 14, 2022
George Monbiot is a journalist known for accuracy, as well as a keen moral perspective, who has done excellent work in the climate space for many years.
with Peter Sinclair
September 14, 2022 at 1:29 pm
For those viewers in the USA:
The United Kingdom is a small group of islands of no importance whatsoever.
Before then, we killed millions of people in our Empire.
Now the UK has completely buggered itself.
Oh and the Queen had died too.
And a dick named Charlie has taken over.
Plus Think Lizzie is in charge of finally delivering the final Brexit blows.
There is no hope.