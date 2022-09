Biden in Detroit to Talk EVs, Climate September 14, 2022

Taking a break from Dark Brandon persona, Joe Biden was at the Detroit Auto Show today serving up some red meat for an enthusiastic union crowd.

Good example of optimal upbeat messaging – significantly, local politicians in this purple state seemed more than eager to be seen with the President, who, we’ve been told, is some kind of drag politically.

Not here. Not anymore.

Biden collabed with the “what do you do for a living” TikToker to promote electric vehicles pic.twitter.com/7HfpEHMDDD — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 14, 2022