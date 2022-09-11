California’s Heat Wave “Historic”

with Peter Sinclair
Mighty California, at full throttle. 🔥💪As recently as 2019, our maximum generating capacity was only 50GW. Our energy companies have been making major investments, to meet the maximum demands, of the new hotter climate.This week is our first test.Brutal pic.twitter.com/aX10vjUZXW— SlowMoney Green (@SlowMoneyGreen) September 5, 2022
Mighty California, at full throttle. 🔥💪As recently as 2019, our maximum generating capacity was only 50GW. Our energy companies have been making major investments, to meet the maximum demands, of the new hotter climate.This week is our first test.Brutal pic.twitter.com/aX10vjUZXW
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
You must be logged in to post a comment.