Bigotry and Climate Denial Historically Joined at the Hip

September 11, 2022

I know, I’ve been beating this drum for a while, but most journalists still don’t get that this complex of symptoms is one deadly syndrome.

Above, America’s best known bigot and conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, on 9/11.
Jones went on to become a leading voice of climate denial, see below the jump.

Here below, a new tweet from Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, who manages to include anti-gay hatred, and (obviously internalized) Misogyny with minimizing climate risks.

I used Jones as a proxy for your generic wack-job climate denier in 2010.

But he’s been a reliable vector of ignorance, conspiracy, and hatred all along. Here some anti-Catholic red meat along with the Anti-science slant.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: