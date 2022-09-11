Bigotry and Climate Denial Historically Joined at the Hip September 11, 2022

Sept 12, 2001. Alex Jones blames Israel for 9/11. pic.twitter.com/58JFtldgM6 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2022

I know, I’ve been beating this drum for a while, but most journalists still don’t get that this complex of symptoms is one deadly syndrome.

Above, America’s best known bigot and conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, on 9/11.

Jones went on to become a leading voice of climate denial, see below the jump.

Here below, a new tweet from Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, who manages to include anti-gay hatred, and (obviously internalized) Misogyny with minimizing climate risks.

We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him. https://t.co/85MQNcN3f1 — meshawn maddock (@CoChairMeshawn) September 11, 2022

I used Jones as a proxy for your generic wack-job climate denier in 2010.

But he’s been a reliable vector of ignorance, conspiracy, and hatred all along. Here some anti-Catholic red meat along with the Anti-science slant.

