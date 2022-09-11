Bigotry and Climate Denial Historically Joined at the Hip
September 11, 2022
I know, I’ve been beating this drum for a while, but most journalists still don’t get that this complex of symptoms is one deadly syndrome.
Above, America’s best known bigot and conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, on 9/11.
Jones went on to become a leading voice of climate denial, see below the jump.
Here below, a new tweet from Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, who manages to include anti-gay hatred, and (obviously internalized) Misogyny with minimizing climate risks.
I used Jones as a proxy for your generic wack-job climate denier in 2010.
But he’s been a reliable vector of ignorance, conspiracy, and hatred all along. Here some anti-Catholic red meat along with the Anti-science slant.