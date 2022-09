Russia’s Psychological War: Europe Has Not Seen the Worst of Energy Crisis September 7, 2022

Russia played one card, shutting down the Nordstream gas pipeline last week.

There are more cards to play, including shutting off all remaining pipeline supplies to the continent in the depths of winter.

Now, Gazprom, the Russian gas producer, has released a bizarre video portraying, apparently, a freezing Europe following a complete cutoff. Discussed above, vid below.