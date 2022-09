“Don’t Drink the Water” Now Applies in USA September 7, 2022

Thanks to Republican mismanagement of yet again another majority black city’s resources.

Underfunded for decades, Jackson Mississippi’s water processing facilities were unable to withstand climate enhanced extreme rains in recent weeks – leading to loss of safe water supply.

The line at one of the water distribution centers this morning in Jackson, MS… pic.twitter.com/HjNyXxqZEx — Louis D (@louisd217) September 6, 2022