California Avoids Blackouts for Now, but Heat is Relentless September 7, 2022

California electric customers pitched in to avoid crisis. In coming years, solar and battery deployment will catch up, but for now, a pinch.

CNBC:

California has avoided ordering rolling blackouts after electricity demand reached a record-high Tuesday night from excessive heat across the state. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical grid, imposed its highest level energy emergency on Tuesday, a step that comes before ordering rolling blackouts and allows the state to access emergency power sources.

Looks like we are going to land this plane! Congrats to all the @California_ISO operators and staff that worked so hard to keep things running, despite a massive heat wave and ~7GW of outages. Well done. — Ric O'Connell (@RicOConnell8) September 7, 2022

The Office of Emergency Services also sent a text alert to residents requesting them to conserve power. The operator downgraded the Stage 3 alert around 8:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday and said that “consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability.” The state capital of Sacramento reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, surpassing a record that was set almost 100 years ago. And nearly a half-dozen cities in the San Francisco Bay Area tied or set all-time highs, the agency said.

Here's one way to visualize just how extreme this CA heatwave is – Sacramento has a GHCN station with data back to 1877.



In these 145 years, Sacramento never recorded a September temperature at/above 110F. Today's all-time record heat also broke the Sept record by a big margin! https://t.co/WuFIca1PaO pic.twitter.com/4mskFqY4l8 — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 7, 2022

CAISO said peak power demand on Tuesday reached 52,061 megawatts, surpassing a previous high of 50,270 megawatts on July 24, 2006. While the operator did not order rolling blackouts, three Northern California cities saw brief power outages. As of 7:00 am PT on Wednesday, nearly 8,000 customers in California were without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a Twitter video on Tuesday, warned the temperatures across California were unprecedented and the state is headed into the worst part of the heat wave, which is on track to be the hottest and longest on record for September. “The risk for outages is real and it’s immediate,” Newsom said. “These triple-digit temperatures throughout much of the state are leading, not surprisingly, to record demand on the energy grid.”

Dangerous heat in California claims another long-standing all-time heat record.



Sacramento just hit 116°F (46.7°F) and breaks the all-time record which has stood since 1925.



Yet another historic heatwave in this seemingly endless summer of heat extremes. pic.twitter.com/zv1lDZpOir — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) September 7, 2022