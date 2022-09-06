“Next Generation” Nuclear Plants depend on..Russia September 6, 2022

I started banging this drum a while back, looks like other media gradually picking up on it.

The new generation of “Small Modular Nuclear Reactors” depend on something called HALEU, or High Assay Low Enrichment Uranium, a specialized product produced currently only in Russia.

The Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden’s signature climate initiative, provides 700 million dollars to jumpstart production of this critical fuel in the US.

There are challenges, of course.