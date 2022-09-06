German Nukes to be “On Standby”

Germany’s biggest problem with gas is the need for home heating, especially if winter gets cold. Nuclear has very little bearing on that, unless there is a massive switch to. heat pump technology.

Reuters:

Germany plans to keep two of its three remaining nuclear power stations on standby, beyond a year-end deadline to ditch the fuel, to ensure enough electricity supply through the winter during a gas crunch.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement on Monday the move did not mean Berlin was reneging on its long-standing promise to exit nuclear energy by the end of 2022.

Habeck said a stress test by power grid operators had shown there could be hours of crisis in electricity supply over the winter given tightness in the European energy market.

“It remains very improbable that we will have crisis situations and extreme scenarios,” Habeck said. “I have to do everything necessary to fully guarantee security of provision.”

The move is especially hard to swallow for Habeck’s Greens, which grew out of the 1970s anti-nuclear movement, although the exit was initiated by former conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Habeck said the government still deemed nuclear power as a high risk technology generating radioactive waste that would burden future generations.

While all three of Germany’s remaining nuclear reactors would still go offline by Dec. 31, the southern plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 would remain in reserve for any emergency until mid-April.

Both plants have a 1,400 megawatt (MW) capacity and are separately operated by E.ON (EONGn.DE) and EnBW (EBKG.DE).