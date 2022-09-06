All. Power. Plants. Need. Backup. September 6, 2022

The Anti-Clean energy crowd will tell you that “only wind and solar need backup”.

But professionals know that ALL POWER PLANTS need backup, and it’s been that way for more than a century.

Case in point, Cook Nuclear Plant on the southeast shore of Lake Michigan just went offline in an instant and was down for a week.

No blackouts because, hey, Grid operators know what they’re about.

Nuclear plants in particular, can shut down at a moments notice, taking, in this case, a thousand megawatts offline in an instant. By contrast, wind and solar are eminently predictable

Meanwhile, wind and solar, backed by ever-increasing storage, have been steady performers in Michigan and across the country this summer, despite record heat and droughts that have caused shutdowns or derating in traditional thermal power plants and hydro dams.

Detroit News:

A nuclear reactor at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Berrien County, Michigan, returned to full service Sunday, a week after it automatically shut down due to a failure in a coolant pump motor, said the plant’s owner, Indiana Michigan Power, on Sunday. The shutdown was triggered by a reactor coolant pump motor, the company said. No radioactive matter was released and it was not classified as an emergency, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The reactor coolant pump motor failed due to “a fault in a power cable connector,” Indiana Michigan Power said in a news release Sunday. “Operators safely restored the unit to service once the connector repair was completed.” There were no service interruptions as a result of the reactor shutdown and while the connector was repaired, Indiana Michigan Power said. A second nuclear reactor at the Cook plant remained operational at full capacity while the other unit was out of service.

All systems functioned properly after the reactor shutdown, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Auxiliary feedwater pumps started properly, and decay heat, or energy that continues to be released after a reactor shuts down, was removed from the system using the steam dump system. “Plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service,” Indiana Michigan Power said. “The unit trip was noncomplicated.” The reactor coolant pump that triggered the shutdown helps transfer and remove heat generated in the nuclear reactor core. “When certain systems have an issue like in this instance, it was a reactor coolant pump … the unit automatically shuts down, operators are there to put the unit in a safe condition, in a full shutdown,” Cook representative Bill Downey said last week. The Cook nuclear plant, owned and operated by Indiana Michigan Power, a unit of American Electric Power, sits on 650 acres along the shores of Lake Michigan near Bridgman in Berrien County. At full capacity, the two nuclear reactors produce enough electricity to power over 1.5 million homes, according to the plant’s website.

Case in point, from Bloomberg earlier this summer:

The Texas grid operator called on residents to conserve energy Friday after six generation facilities tripped offline amid hot weather, prompting power prices to spike. The power-plant failures resulted in a loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in an email statement Friday. That’s enough power for about 580,000 homes and businesses. Natural-gas fired plants make up all of the generation that failed, an Ercot spokesman said.

Texas Monthly July 12 2022:

On Monday the good people of Texas, many still suffering from lingering trauma as a result of the February 2021 failure of the state’s power grid, braced for bad news. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the much-maligned entity that manages Texas’s famously independent grid, warned that the situation was dire because of “a projected reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available.” If things got worse, rolling blackouts might be needed. Not great! Fortunately, the worst didn’t happen. There are a few reasons why. To reduce demand, many Texans turned up the thermostat by a few degrees to help save power, and ERCOT’s emergency response program paid some large energy customers to scale back usage during peak times. And significantly, solar power, which has been the star of the Texas grid so far during this interminable summer, continued to set records for energy production. If your air conditioner has been steadily running all summer long, you can thank the mighty power of the sun. “We’ve got twice the solar we had last summer, and something like three times what we had eighteen months ago,” energy consultant Doug Lewin told me on Monday. “We actually set another solar record today, and we set one yesterday. Renewables throughout most of May and June, as we’ve been experiencing extreme heat, really were the difference between [having] a whole lot of conservation calls and potential rolling outages and not having them.”