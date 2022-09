Music Break: Military choir of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” September 4, 2022

The military choir of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea perform “Killing in the Name” by Rage against the Machine 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/IhxSeuEADB — Red Bait (@red_baiting) September 4, 2022 Below, original by Rage Against the Machine. This contrast is a bizarre comment on Trumpism, I think. Rate this: Share this: Facebook

