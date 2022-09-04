Extreme Holiday: Flood Weary Dallas Hammered by New Storm

with Peter Sinclair
And a foot of rain in Georgia, pressure on Southwest Grid.
If it follows the usual pattern, a lot more people are dying from the record heat than from the fires, but they don’t get the news coverage.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!
September 4, 2022 at 11:49 pm
If it follows the usual pattern, a lot more people are dying from the record heat than from the fires, but they don’t get the news coverage.