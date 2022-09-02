Xin Lan PhD: The Most Important Molecule You’ve Never Heard Of

September 2, 2022

The largest “sink” for methane in the atmosphere is the destruction of methane by hydroxyl radicals created continuously by sunlight striking water vapor. The radicals only last for a brief moment, but are critical to life as we know it. (see animated explainer below)

Among their many functions – destroying methane molecules and helping to maintain the earth’s radiative balance.

More in a continuing series on methane and its pathways in the atmosphere. Still trying to get my arms around all this, stay tuned.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: