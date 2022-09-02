Xin Lan PhD: The Most Important Molecule You’ve Never Heard Of September 2, 2022

The largest “sink” for methane in the atmosphere is the destruction of methane by hydroxyl radicals created continuously by sunlight striking water vapor. The radicals only last for a brief moment, but are critical to life as we know it. (see animated explainer below)

Among their many functions – destroying methane molecules and helping to maintain the earth’s radiative balance.

More in a continuing series on methane and its pathways in the atmosphere. Still trying to get my arms around all this, stay tuned.