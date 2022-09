Weed Fire Explodes in California September 2, 2022

Whoah this looks way too much like last year’s fire in Boulder. (see below)

Wild/Urban interface is a dangerous place to be in a 1200 year drought.

Awful situation is unfolding in Weed, California, with the newly sparked #MillFire spreading rapidly through town with multiple confirmed homes already on fire. Life-threatening situation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gbGFKP9jk4 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 2, 2022

#BREAKING: New video of the #millfire burning along Highway 97 in Siskiyou County courtesy of the Montague Fire Department. Structures have been destroyed in Lincoln Heights and Weed. https://t.co/Xexx7XbdIZ pic.twitter.com/y9RkRzhZ5W — KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) September 2, 2022