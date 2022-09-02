How EVs Can Back Up the Grid

I performed what is likely the world's first @Rivian powered vasectomy today. Power in clinic went out, patient didn't want to reschedule cause he already had time off. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went great! #rivianstories #rivian pic.twitter.com/VLDg91r37d

Old idea has new relevance as California staggers under record temperatures.

Fast Company:

While temperatures surge in California this weekend—straining the electric grid as millions of people crank up air-conditioning—some electric cars will automatically adjust when they charge to help avoid blackouts. The cars will always be ready to use when drivers need them. But by tweaking the timing, the system can help keep the grid running smoothly.

WeaveGrid is a San Francisco-based startup that builds software to connect EV drivers to the grid. It’s working with the local utility, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), to pilot a new program that pays drivers to enroll their cars in smart charging. “We’re talking about thousands of drivers,” says WeaveGrid cofounder and CEO Apoorv Bhargava. “So that’s a pretty huge amount of load that we’re going to be moving off of peak.”

It’s similar to “virtual power plant” software in homes, which can help automatically adjust thermostats or run appliances at the best time to keep the grid operating in the face of increasing challenges from climate change. WeaveGrid’s pilot with PG&E will also take into account the risk from wildfires. When the weather is especially hot, dry, and windy, the utility may have to shut down some power lines to help avoid sparking a fire. But the system can ensure that when a shutoff is planned, electric cars are charged in advance.

Eventually, electric cars will also likely be used as batteries, helping store extra power from renewable energy, and sending it back into the grid when it’s needed. “As renewables become more prominent in electricity generation, you will see spikes—it’s not like it used to be with coal plants or nuclear plants, where the amount of electricity generated is more or less uniform through time,” says Heta Gandhi, a PhD student at the University of Rochester who has studied how vehicle-to-grid charging can benefit both the grid and drivers. “It depends on how much wind we have, or how much sun we have. When there are those spikes, you can charge your electric vehicle, and it can act as a storage device.”

Right now, most drivers don’t yet have bidirectional chargers that can send power back to the grid, and car companies and utilities also need to set up systems so EVs can be used in that way. (Some pilots are already underway, including with larger electric vehicles like school buses.) But even if cars simply adjust the timing of when they charge, that alone can make a huge difference.