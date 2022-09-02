For Climate Adaptation: Let My Beavers Go September 2, 2022

Long time viewers will know the work of Emily Fairfax, and the positive benefits of Beavers as engineers of the landscape, with benefits for fire resistance, aquifers, and wetlands.

There must have been a press conference on this the other day, because two new videos, both worthwhile, have popped up from Vox and CBS news, updating the story.