Geothermal’s Methane Challenge September 1, 2022

Geothermal energy is a wild card, and potential game changing technology in the coming decade – as advanced drilling techniques pioneered by the fracking industry make possible wells at a depth unthought of 20 years ago.

But Geothermal has a challenge in that any drilling thru deep layers can often encounter methane bearing rock, and while technologies to avoid releases are available, they must be conscientiously applied.

Tony Ingraffea PhD is the Dwight C. Baum Professor of Engineering Emeritus and a Weiss Presidential Teaching Fellow at Cornell University.

I’ve been talking to a lot of methane experts lately, covering not just the Arctic, but planet wide. It’s a huge topic, but look for more Yale Climate Connections videos on this in coming weeks.