Geothermal HVAC is a Sleeper Technology

September 1, 2022 at 8:48 am
Has anyone done a study on the effects massive input of heat and cooling into ground water from large development projects might have?
September 1, 2022 at 9:16 am
Just speculating here BUT most nuclear reactors would dump a lot more heat. My uncle preferred to cast his line near the outlet of Bruce Nuclear (Kincardine, Ontario, Canada) because that is where the fish liked to congregate.
Now the question you asked involved a big scale operation but companies like WaterFurnance (Fort Wayne, Indiana) have been installing individual units in homes and business for more than 30 years.
September 1, 2022 at 9:50 am
Here is a related discussion…
Apr 1 • 1HR 6M
Volts podcast: Audrey Schulman and Zeyneb Magavi on how to replace natural gas with renewable heat
Ground-source heat pump district heating everywhere!