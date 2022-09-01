Geothermal HVAC is a Sleeper Technology

September 1, 2022

  1. Ron Benenati Says:

    September 1, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Has anyone done a study on the effects massive input of heat and cooling into ground water from large development projects might have?

  2. neilrieck Says:

    September 1, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Just speculating here BUT most nuclear reactors would dump a lot more heat. My uncle preferred to cast his line near the outlet of Bruce Nuclear (Kincardine, Ontario, Canada) because that is where the fish liked to congregate.

    Now the question you asked involved a big scale operation but companies like WaterFurnance (Fort Wayne, Indiana) have been installing individual units in homes and business for more than 30 years.

    https://www.waterfurnace.com/

  3. Jim Torson Says:

    September 1, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Here is a related discussion…

    https://www.volts.wtf/p/volts-podcast-audrey-schulman-and?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxNTgzNjg2OCwicG9zdF9pZCI6NTA3OTUxMzQsImlhdCI6MTY0ODgyODk0NSwiaXNzIjoicHViLTE5MzAyNCIsInN1YiI6InBvc3QtcmVhY3Rpb24ifQ.2EKzoBpNeFV6-2ERo0D4PXU-eQuma8qVO1W_ZzBlnOI

    Apr 1 • 1HR 6M
    Volts podcast: Audrey Schulman and Zeyneb Magavi on how to replace natural gas with renewable heat

    Ground-source heat pump district heating everywhere!

