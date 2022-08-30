“Unimaginable” Climate Crisis in Pakistan

with Peter Sinclair
Pakistan's devastating floods: – 1350 people killed– 50M people displaced– 900K livestock deaths– 1M houses washed away– 40+ reservoirs breached– 220+ bridges collapsed– 90% cropped damaged– $10B loss to economy– 1/3 country underwaterSource – PDMA / NDMA pic.twitter.com/TG6jnL8zZQ— South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) August 29, 2022
