“Apocalyptic” – More on Pakistan’s Flood August 29, 2022

US Media finally waking to the story, above NBC.

Jeff Goodell of Rolling Stone echoing my thoughts. These blokes are in deep trouble, are in a hostile part of the world, and they have nukes.

One-third of Pakistan is under water. Frankly, no one has seen this kind of downpour & flooding before,and no one country can cope alone with the multiple, cascading effects of extreme weather, climate events. The monsoon pattern pic.twitter.com/ymawtZKtb6 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 29, 2022

Some years ago I interviewed Lonnie Thompson, one of Glaciology’s greatest, and he specifically mentioned prospect for crisis that melting glacier’s would bring. His context was eventual lack of water, but obviously, this is what it looks like along the that path.

This is an example of where climate pressures will clearly intersect with geo-political concerns and create situations undreamt of by the majority of our leaders.