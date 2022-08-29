“Apocalyptic” – More on Pakistan’s Flood

August 29, 2022

US Media finally waking to the story, above NBC.

Jeff Goodell of Rolling Stone echoing my thoughts. These blokes are in deep trouble, are in a hostile part of the world, and they have nukes.

Some years ago I interviewed Lonnie Thompson, one of Glaciology’s greatest, and he specifically mentioned prospect for crisis that melting glacier’s would bring. His context was eventual lack of water, but obviously, this is what it looks like along the that path.

This is an example of where climate pressures will clearly intersect with geo-political concerns and create situations undreamt of by the majority of our leaders.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: