Pakistan’s Cataclysmic Flood August 28, 2022

Pakistan 🇵🇰 flood disaster



National emergency declared. Some officials are comparing monsoonal rains this year to 2010 – the worst flood year on record where nearly 20% of the country became submerged. This is impacting over 30,000,000 people right now.

This kind of disaster has the power to shake governments and societies to their foundation.

Worth thinking about when you consider that 15 percent of Pakistan’s population is now homeless, they have a shaky, coup-prone government, a strong faction of radical Islamic sentiment, and nuclear arms.

Bill McKibben:

The numbers—a thousand dead, 33 million affected—don’t mean that much (and are doubtless underestimates; it will take weeks to reach every corner of the remote northwest frontier where some of the worst damage is reported). But just try and imagine the number of lives turned upside down.

“The house which we built with years of hard work started sinking in front of our eyes,” Junaid Khan, 23, told the AFP news agency. “We sat on the side of the road and watched our dream house sinking.”

“She told me: ‘Daddy, I’m going to collect leaves for my goat,'” Muhammad Fareed, who lives in the Kaghan Valley in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said. “She went to the bank of the river and a gush of water followed and took her away.”

There’s no doubt that this is what happens when you heat an atmosphere: warm air holds more water vapor than cold; in Sindh province, where some of the worst flooding is taking place, rainfall is nearly five times the average. Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s climate change minister, called the flooding a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster” of “epic proportions.” According to Bloomberg,

Millions of acres of farmland, including part of the prized cotton crop, have been destroyed in a country where the agricultural sector accounts for about a quarter of the economy.

And there’s no doubt that the people of Pakistan are not to blame for their tragedy: on average each Pakistani is responsible for about one fifteenth as much carbon dioxide as each American, and even that is fairly recent; over the whole span of the fossil fuel era, America has produced a quarter of the earth’s greenhouse gases; Pakistan, with about 220 million people, produces about one half of one percent of the world’s emissions. And yet, before the flooding, they suffered through a savage springtime heatwave; urban temperates reached 121 Fahrenheit, in a place where, as of 2018, there were fewer than a million air conditioners.

So, help, if you can.

The Red Crescent Society is at work—details here

So is the World Food Programme—details here

Just IN:— Floods wreaking havoc in Pakistan; 40+ small dams breached. 210+ bridges collapsed; 1,115 people dead. 10M people displaced. pic.twitter.com/z0H2yYhXoq — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) August 27, 2022

🚨Pakistan floods:



– 30 million people displaced.

– 300+ children among 1000 dead.

– 1343 people injured.

– 500,000 houses damaged.

– 800,000 livestock deaths.#PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/YC57IxjfUQ — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 27, 2022