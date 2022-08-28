How Hot is Too Hot for Humans? August 28, 2022

How our bodies use a “Physics hack” to keep us cool.

It has limits.

Good explainer of a slippery concept.

Digg:

There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross.

Key Details

“Wet bulb temperature” is a measure of heat and humidity, essentially the temperature we experience after sweat cools us off.

In Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on Earth, temperatures often get up to 120 degrees F — but the air is so dry that it actually only registers a wet body temperature of 77 degrees F.

When the wet bulb temperature gets above a certain point, our bodies lose their ability to cool down, and the consequences can be deadly.

Jeff Masters and I discussed a few months ago, below.