How Hot is Too Hot for Humans?

August 28, 2022

How our bodies use a “Physics hack” to keep us cool.
It has limits.

Good explainer of a slippery concept.

Digg:

There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross.

Key Details

  • “Wet bulb temperature” is a measure of heat and humidity, essentially the temperature we experience after sweat cools us off.
  • In Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on Earth, temperatures often get up to 120 degrees F — but the air is so dry that it actually only registers a wet body temperature of 77 degrees F.
  • When the wet bulb temperature gets above a certain point, our bodies lose their ability to cool down, and the consequences can be deadly.

Jeff Masters and I discussed a few months ago, below.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “How Hot is Too Hot for Humans?”

  1. Sustain | sustain-blog.com Says:

    August 28, 2022 at 10:59 am

    It’s a terrific question. 🙏

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: