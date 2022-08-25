Storms Slam Southwest Desert

with Peter Sinclair
Stunning satellite imagery of monsoonal storms exploding across the American West ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tBNykVND9U— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 25, 2022
But not enough to end drought.
This storm looks crazy on the I-10 just east of Desert Center! #cawx @NWSPhoenix @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/ipnKPBOAjI— FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) August 25, 2022
Above, and below, same area.
I-10 Eastbound West of Blythe CA this afternoon. Completely washed out in multiple spots. #flashfloods pic.twitter.com/142sRWsddu— SowalBeach (@DevinCroft) August 25, 2022
