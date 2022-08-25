“Can You Even Say Climate Change?” – Texas Governor’s Dallas Disaster Dysfuntion
August 25, 2022
Above, Press conference this week following “1000 year rain” event in Dallas, TX, on the heels of record heat, drought, and wildfire which challenged the state’s grid and infrastructure, and are a continuing pattern.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott also continues his pattern of not being able to acknowledge reality, much less level with constituents about what is going on.
The behavior is generic to a dysfunctional Republican Party – along the line of “Yeah, Dad’s making child porn in the basement and we all know it but we never talk about it…”
Below, this comes on the heels of the Governor’s dissembling on May’s hideous Uvalde shooting, and bald-faced lying to a Fox News audience about the causes of last year’s Valentine’s Day blackout.