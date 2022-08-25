“Can You Even Say Climate Change?” – Texas Governor’s Dallas Disaster Dysfuntion August 25, 2022

Above, Press conference this week following “1000 year rain” event in Dallas, TX, on the heels of record heat, drought, and wildfire which challenged the state’s grid and infrastructure, and are a continuing pattern.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also continues his pattern of not being able to acknowledge reality, much less level with constituents about what is going on.

The behavior is generic to a dysfunctional Republican Party – along the line of “Yeah, Dad’s making child porn in the basement and we all know it but we never talk about it…”

Below, this comes on the heels of the Governor’s dissembling on May’s hideous Uvalde shooting, and bald-faced lying to a Fox News audience about the causes of last year’s Valentine’s Day blackout.

It's not just the governor. The Texas Water Development Board does not mention climate change or global warming in their 2022 State Water Plan (https://t.co/7FSRElsixU). — Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) August 25, 2022

The politics of climate denial have infected the institutions that are supposed to provide public services that make life in Texas livable. This will not end well. — Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) August 25, 2022