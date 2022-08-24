“Super Spike”: Gas Prices Set To Soar

Above, interview with Neal Dingmann, Truist Securities managing director of energy research, predicting a “super spike” this winter.

This is rocket fuel for the energy transition.

Wall Street Journal:

The 14-year highs reached this week by U.S. natural-gas futures show the unceasing demand for U.S. shale gas across the Atlantic—and likely point to rising prices and market volatility ahead.

The latest price spike came in response to Russia’s plans to shut down one of Europe’s main fuel arteries for a few days at the end of the month. The closure announced Friday is either the latest episode of unplanned maintenance along the vital Nord Stream gas pipeline or an act of economic warfare on Russia’s part in retaliation for Western Europe’s support for Ukraine.

Prices were climbing again Tuesday before a major U.S. gas exporter said that its fire-damaged plant in Texas would restart later than expected and leave a lot of gas in the domestic market that would otherwise be sold overseas.

Futures for September delivery dropped from a fresh high of $10.028 per million British thermal units to end at $9.193, which is still more than twice the price a year ago. Futures for delivery this winter are even more expensive.

Surging prices in Europe, weather that remains hotter than normal in much of the country and the heart of hurricane season, when storms can knock out production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, threaten to send prices higher, analysts and traders say.

“Virtually all of our fundamental and technical indicators continue to flash green lights toward higher price levels,” trading firm Ritterbusch & Associates told clients on Monday, predicting that near-term prices could climb to as high as $11.90.

The last time natural-gas prices were so high was back before the shale-drilling boom flooded the domestic market with cheap gas and the U.S. flipped from importing the power-plant fuel to becoming the world’s leading exporter.

Normally this time of year, prices ease into the mild weather of autumn, encouraging producers and traders to store gas in underground caverns until winter, when demand and prices are usually at their highest.

This year, though, brisk exports, the electricity demand associated with some of the hottest and driest weather on record and sluggish production growth have kept U.S. natural-gas supplies from swelling into heating season.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week reported an unseasonably meager injection into storage facilities that enlarged to 12.7% the deficit to typical inventory levels for this time of year.

“We are beginning to see a lag in storage builds that could lead to a precarious situation during the draw season in the event of a harsher-than-expected winter,” said Neal Dingmann, an energy equities analyst at Truist Securities. “There is potential for a winter U.S. superspike.”