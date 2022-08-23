China’s Largest Lake Shrinks 70 Percent
August 23, 2022
The extreme heat and drought that has been roasting a vast swath of southern China for at least 70 straight days has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.
Why it matters: Based on recent studies, the question facing climate scientists is how much climate change contributed to this disaster.
The big picture: More than 260 weather stations saw their highest-ever temperatures during the long-running heat wave, according to state media reports.
- It has coincided with a severe drought that has shriveled rivers and lakes and throttled back some of China’s hydropower production.
- This has led the government to cut power to Sichuan’s key industrial hubs, an emergency measure extended on Aug. 21.
By the numbers: More all-time heat records fell Sunday, particularly in Sichuan province.
- Gao reached 110.3°F (43.5°C) while Jianyang and Zigong hit 110.1°F (43.4°C), according to Meteo France meteorologist Etienne Kapikian.
- The all-time high temperature of 105.8°F (41°C) in Mianyang on Sunday broke the previous record by 4°F, an unusually large margin for such a milestone.
- On Saturday, Chongqing, whose city center is home to 9 million, saw an overnight low temperature that was a few degrees hotter than its typical August daytime high, at 94.8°F (34.9°F).
- If verified, it would be the hottest overnight minimum temperature anywhere in China during August, according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera.