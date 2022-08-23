Canada, Germany, Sign Green Hydrogen Deal

DeutsheWelle:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an economic conference in Toronto on Tuesday. They were then expected to travel to Newfoundland to sign deals for Germany to import green hydrogen from Canada.

The trip to Canada, Scholz’s first as chancellor, comes as Germany looks for ways to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

At a press briefing in Toronto Tuesday, Scholz said Canada was the partner of choice, as Germany moves away from Russian energy imports at “warp speed.”

“Your country has almost boundless potential to become a superpower in sustainable energy and sustainable resource production,” he said.

The pair also said they would discuss the possibility of Germany buying Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

To that end, Trudeau said on Monday that “we are looking at every possible different way to help out the German people and Europeans in the short term as they face a real challenge this coming winter.”

“Canada will play a very, very central role in the development of green hydrogen,” Scholz said at the same joint press conference. “That’s why we’re very happy that we can also take this opportunity to expand our partnership in this field.”