Dallas Rain is Record

BREAKING: White Rock Creek @ Lawnview, in Dallas, Tex., is up to 15.47 inches of rain.That's more than what's fallen *all year*.This is an event of historical significance made more likely to occur by the effects of human-induced climate change. pic.twitter.com/bSdcQSOQQO— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 22, 2022
The US has seen five 1-in-1,000-year rain events in the last 27 days. St Louis on July 25-26, Eastern Kentucky on July 28, Southern Illinois on August 2, Death Valley on August 5, and now Dallas-Fort Worth on August 21-22. pic.twitter.com/JDh0GIss4O— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 22, 2022
