Tough Summer for Europe’s Nukes

August 20, 2022

Above, update on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, currently being held hostage by Russia. The implied threat is a terrorist nuclear incident that could be devastating to Europe’s bread basket.

Below, in nuclear heavy France, already burdened by corrosion problems that have shut a number of power plants, high water temperatures have hampered the cooling process for the remainder, some of which have been allowed to bend the regs to keep running.

