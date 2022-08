A overnight "low" of 94.8F?? And this hellish night was not in a tiny town. Chongqing has close to 9 million residents, with 30 million in the entire administrative area. https://t.co/Cf8fMtkgZg

Below, from Bloomberg:

China’s slowing economy is being pummeled by severe weather. From a record drought in the south to heavy rains in the north, the issues are really worsening power and food shortages at a critical time for President Xi Jinping.