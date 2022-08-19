Jigar Shah: Use Federal Help to Boost Local Energy Opportunities August 19, 2022

The Biden administration has signed a host of legislation that will provide resources for the energy transition, and the infrastructure behind it. But the actual implementation can’t be from the top down – it has to start at the community level.

School boards, city councils, and county commissions, State and local governments, says Shah, need to look or the resources now available, and make the changes that will improve the lives of everyone in their communities now, and their children’s world tomorrow.

Jigar Shah (born August 30, 1974) is the director of the Loan Programs Office of the US Department of Energy. Shah gained prominence as an American clean energy entrepreneur, author, and podcast host. Shah is known for work to create and advocate for market-driven solutions to climate change. He authored a book, “Creating Climate Wealth: Unlocking the Impact Economy” published in 2013.

Shah maintains that Climate Wealth is created when mainstream investors team up with entrepreneurs, corporations, mainstream capital, and governments at scale to solve the big problems of our time while generating compelling financial returns – not concessionary returns.

Ford Motor Co. is unveiling its first version of an all-electric pickup truck police cruiser. The F-150 Lighting Pro Special Service Vehicle, the new model shows the car manufacturing giant continuing to capitalize on the growth of the electric vehicle market. Earlier this month, the company announced that it secured enough battery supply to manufacture more than half a million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2023. Since becoming CEO, Jim Farley has bumped spending on EVs up to $50 billion in an effort to push battery-powered vehicles to be half of Ford’s global sales by 2030. Police departments have always been a reliable and lucrative customer base for the Dearborn, Michigan, based car group – cop utility vehicles provide stable profits and free visibility. Ford’s announcement, however, comes after some law enforcement agencies scaled back on vehicle purchases due to budget cuts during the coronavirus pandemic and amid activist backlash from the Black Lives Matter movement. “We are seeing a lot of interest in electric vehicles from police agencies since launching Mach-E,” the company said in an emailed statement. “F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle marks the next step in our efforts to serve law enforcement into an electric future.” To lure public agencies, municipalities and police departments into purchasing fleets of its new EVs, Ford is offering “flexible financing options” as well as making it easier for them to install charging stations to assist in their transition to electrified fleets.