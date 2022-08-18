Will Russians Detonate Ukraine’s Hostage Nuke?

with Peter Sinclair
Ominous. Russia’s defence spox claims Ukraine is planning a “false flag provocation” in Zaporizhzhia (Enerhodar) power station for Aug 19. “Russia will be blamed for the man-made catastrophe,” he warns. In reality, Russia is using the plant as a nuclear shield. pic.twitter.com/vd7DEz3XqY— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) August 18, 2022
❗️Ukrainian intelligence officers believe that the Russians are preparing a provocation at the ZNPP. Following their extensive shelling of the ZNPP, the invaders could "raise the stakes" and stage a real terrorist attack on Europe's largest nuclear facility.3/— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) August 18, 2022
Fooling around with nuclear technology is stupid, no matter who does it.
August 18, 2022 at 8:14 pm
