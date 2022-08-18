Lithium, and Coal, in Perspective August 18, 2022

To scale, from my friend the brilliant Kevin Pluck:

The big mine supplies single coal plant in Victoria, Australia.

The smaller one, inset, supplies 30 percent of the world’s Lithium, for batteries in all our electronic devices.

Greenbushes Mine:

Loy Yang Mine:

Another visual comparison – 70 percent of the world’s Lithium vs one coal mine:

Statista:

In 2021, 277 million laptops are forecast to be shipped, with nearly 160 million tablet units shipped in the same year too. In 2025, laptop shipments are forecast to fall slightly to 272 million units.



All of them have lithium batteries

Fun Fact: Globally, for every one ton of lithium mined, we mine 100,000 tons of coal (0.08 vs 8000 Mtonnes/year)

Add to that all the earth, overburden, and literal mountaintops blown up just to get to that coal, also add in the millions of oil wells, frack wells, offshore rigs, etc. The difference is staggering.

AND, AND, AND – Lithium can be recycled infinitely. So at some point we literally won’t have to pull any more out of the earth.

There are ~230B tons of Li in seawater. Few weeks ago I talked to a @tamu_ocean scientist. They currently work on a method of using brine from desalination plants as a source for Li etc. This way they generate drinking water & minimize damage by the brine.https://t.co/ahEOP2UtAL — Dr. Thomas Ronge (@RemoteLongitude) August 16, 2022

We are making a huge leap forward in environmental progress by going electric.