As French Rivers Dry, Nukes Still Need Cooling Water

Telegraph:

France is allowing nuclear power plants to pump hot water into rivers in a bid to keep reactors running during the heatwave.

State-owned nuclear power giant EDF will be allowed to discharge hot water from five plants after a temporary waiver to environmental rules was extended.

France has one of the largest nuclear fleets in the world, with 56 nuclear power reactors supplying more than 70pc of its electricity.

They operate under stringent safety and environmental rules, overseen by regulator ASN which carries out more than 1,800 inspections per year.

Those rules include measures to protect nearby rivers from high water temperatures that would harm wildlife and plants.

Many nuclear power plants use vast quantities of water to absorb waste heat produced by the plants and to cool down its equipment.