As French Rivers Dry, Nukes Still Need Cooling Water
August 18, 2022
France is allowing nuclear power plants to pump hot water into rivers in a bid to keep reactors running during the heatwave.
State-owned nuclear power giant EDF will be allowed to discharge hot water from five plants after a temporary waiver to environmental rules was extended.
France has one of the largest nuclear fleets in the world, with 56 nuclear power reactors supplying more than 70pc of its electricity.
They operate under stringent safety and environmental rules, overseen by regulator ASN which carries out more than 1,800 inspections per year.
Those rules include measures to protect nearby rivers from high water temperatures that would harm wildlife and plants.
Many nuclear power plants use vast quantities of water to absorb waste heat produced by the plants and to cool down its equipment.
High river temperatures have in recent weeks threatened to reduce France’s already low nuclear output at a time when nearly half its reactors are offline because of corrosion problems and maintenance.
The ASN watchdog said on Monday it had approved a government request for the waivers introduced in mid July to be prolonged at the Bugey, Saint Alban, Tricastin, Blayais and Golfech power plants.
“The government considers that it is a public necessity to… maintain the production of these five power stations until Sept. 11 despite the exceptional weather conditions,” ASN said in a statement.
Air temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to high 30s Celsius this week across much of France, further warming rivers that nuclear operator EDF (EDF.PA) uses to cool reactors.
