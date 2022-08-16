Carbon Negative Energy Storage from Abandoned Oil Wells Might be a Win, Win, Win August 16, 2022

Tipped off to this by a tweet from Mark Jacobson of Stanford.

Here’s the vision.

The US has millions of abandoned oil wells, many of which are leaking toxic substances and greenhouse gases like methane into air and ground water. All of them have to be capped at great expense.

In some cases the original drilling company has gone bankrupt or simply evaporated and left the wells behind.

The average well is a mile deep, 5 to nine inches wide, and has a steel casing all the way down. They are also connected to the grid by transmission lines.

Think of a winch, a weight, a wire, and a generator.

At times of low electric demand, winch the weight to the surface, set the brake, and wait. When the time of peak demand comes, allow the weight to drop, under control, down the tube, using the kinetic energy to generate power. Daisy chain a bunch of these together and be able to run them together and/or sequentially according to demand.

Voila. You’ve got yourself a carbon negative, environmentally positive, simple, mechanical and electric energy storage device, which can potentially be scaled by hundreds of thousands, potentially serving a significant portion of soaring US energy storage demand.

Below, see company co-founder Kemp Gregory pitch the idea to investors.

“We claim that we are the only net negative energy storage device,… because, we can seal up these wells, and prevent more methane from leaking than is embodied in the equivalent energy necessary to build our device. That means, for every gravity well that’s installed, it’s having a net negative impact on the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.”