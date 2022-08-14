Low Water Could Halt Shipping on the Rhine?

with Peter Sinclair
Deutsche Welle (German public media) report.
Recent droughts in Europe once again made visible the "Hunger Stones" in some Czech and German rivers. These stones were used to mark desperately low river levels that would forecast famines. This one, in Elbe river, is from 1616 and says: "If you see me, cry"#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/rkPDVw7uPx— ArchaeoHistories (@histories_arch) August 14, 2022
Recent droughts in Europe once again made visible the "Hunger Stones" in some Czech and German rivers. These stones were used to mark desperately low river levels that would forecast famines. This one, in Elbe river, is from 1616 and says: "If you see me, cry"#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/rkPDVw7uPx
The River Rhine in Germany is usually about 3m deep. It’s currently at ~80cm and 40cm in some parts. One of Europes most important trade routes is under serious threat of closure. pic.twitter.com/vpQxsAqOcz— Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) August 14, 2022
The River Rhine in Germany is usually about 3m deep. It’s currently at ~80cm and 40cm in some parts. One of Europes most important trade routes is under serious threat of closure. pic.twitter.com/vpQxsAqOcz
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!