How Transmission NIMBYs Cost Mainers Money August 12, 2022

If we’re going to get this transition done, we’re going to have to talk about NIMBYs. Yes, I’m looking at you “greens”. Wake the eff up. You’re being played.

Case in point, a recent voter referendum in Maine turned down a much needed corridor that would have supplied green energy to much of New England. It lost in part due to huge financial pressure from a dark money group funded by a utility. Much of the negative argument boils down to “not in my back yard” sentiments.

Get over it, people. We’re going to have to pull together if we’re going to land this plane.

Mainewire:

Maine’s Supreme Court is set to rule any day now on an appeal of the referendum that passed last year blocking the continued construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect Corridor–a transmission corridor that would connect 1,200 megawatts of clean energy onto our power grid in Lewiston. In the months since the referendum, it has been increasingly common to hear Mainers express a form of buyer’s remorse when they look at their energy bills and say, “I voted for that referendum but now I think I made a mistake.” Not long after the referendum vote, we learned that the price most of us pay for power, what’s called the standard offer, was going up by 83%. The sting from that sharp price increase was made worse in the months that followed as we watched the cost of gas, home heating oil, and just about everything else spike as well. Had Mainers not voted against the power line, it would have put downward pressure on future regional energy prices, bringing down the cost of electricity for everyone in New England. That’s a deal we should have taken last fall. Today, as the Court considers whether the referendum rests on sound legal principles or not, it’s worth remembering that the primary opponents of the referendum were the out-of-state fossil fuel interests who are now making a windfall profit from that 83% increase. Chief among them was NextEra Energy, which donated more than $20,000,000 to the referendum campaign opposing the power line. Those profits aren’t reinvested in consumer programs or the power grid and they are not used to help our state transition to clean energy like our regulated utility companies do. It’s pure profit for companies like NextEra.